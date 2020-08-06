Rogue Amoeba has updated SoundSource, a macOS tool that provides access to critical audio settings, to version 5.

The app allows users to change the audio devices used for input, output, and sound effects, adjust the volume levels of those devices, and more. The most visible change in SoundSource 5 is its updated look. It now uses less screen space by default, offers an even sleeker Compact view to really save space, and has an updated menu bar icon that always shows volume and mute status.

SoundSource now automatically manages its list of audio applications, reducing the need for manual configuration. Now, whenever an app plays audio, it will appear in SoundSource, ready for adjustment.

Tucked in the app’s preferences are new menu bar meter options. These can show activity for the default output device, default input, and any active apps. They also provide global mute controls, for one-click muting of the microphone or silencing a bothersome app.

With version 5, SoundSource takes makes it even simpler to use the 10-band equalizer to enhance audio, and getting the most out of even tiny speakers takes just a click, with the Volume Overdrive and new Magic Boost 2 effects.

The app also makes it possible to apply Audio Unit effects to any audio playing from the Mac. In version 5, large AU libraries are navigated with built-in Search, and effects can be pinned for global access. SoundSource also now offers support for the newest Audio Unit v3 plugins.

SoundSource can be accessed via its icon in the menu bar. Regardless of what application is in the foreground, users can adjust their global audio settings with just two clicks. SoundSource also provides the ability to do soft play-through of audio from input devices to any output.

SoundSource runs on macOS 10.13 and higher. A free fully-functional trial available for download. While in trial mode, SoundSource’s features will disable after 10 minutes of use. The unrestricted full version can be purchased for $29. Upgrades from version 4 are $19.

Like this: Like Loading...