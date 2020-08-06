Kensington has announced the new UltraThin Magnetic Privacy Screens for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

The new privacy screens, which work with MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, are designed to help protect against the loss of data from visual hacking — the observation and theft of information displayed on a computer screen.

Philip Gutierrez, senior regional product manager at Kensington, says the features and benefits of the privacy screens are:

Seamless magnetic integration – Easily and cleanly attaches to the laptop frame using magnets. This avoids the need to use potentially damaging adhesives and eliminates a lengthy and messy installation process. The UltraThin Privacy Screen helps keep the laptop closed so it can enter – and stay in – sleep mode.

The Kensington UltraThin Magnetic Privacy Screens for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air cost US$49.95 or $59.95, depending on your laptop model. They’re covered by a two-year limited warranty and are available now through Apple and in Apple Stores in the US.

