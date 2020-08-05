Domo has updated its free, interactive Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Tracker with community mobility data provided by Google and Apple.

As contact tracing becomes more important in the global attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19, this latest update arms decision makers with anonymized data that can help them understand the movement of people in specific communities across categories that range from grocery and pharmacy to retail and recreation, says Ben Schein, Domo’s vice president of Data Curiosity. The company is also releasing a new deep dive into foot traffic by state through continuing a partnership with SafeGraph.

The SafeGraph content analyzes millions of anonymized samples of location data gathered from people’s cell phones to understand how individual foot traffic has changed compared to last year. The analysis shows industry and major brand information indexed to the prior year.

Domo’s COVID-19 Global Tracker uses the Domo platform to help anyone see and understand COVID-19 data, and embed any of the visualizations in their own websites or operations. This data has been leveraged by nearly 800 Domo customers wanting to keep their employees and customers up to date on the impact of COVID-19, says Schein.

To access the free tracker, visit https://www.domo.com/coronavirus-tracking. To learn how organizations are using data to navigate through this environment, visit Domo’s Get Back To Work Resource Center at https://www.domo.com/getbacktowork.

