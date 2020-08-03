Stellar has introduced an updated version of Stellar Photo Recovery Software that enables users to restore and recover an unlimited amount of lost or deleted photos, videos, and audio files on macOS and Windows systems.

Previously known as Stellar Phoenix Photo Recovery, the upgrade offers additional features including the ability to restore image files from corrupted drives, preview files before recovery, recover photo, video, and audio files from external media, and more.

Stellar Photo Recovery can retrieve a plethora of photo, video and audio file types, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, RAW, MP4, 3GP, AVI, MPEG, MKV, MTS, DIVX, MOI, VOB, OGG, OGM, 3G2, ASX, MTS, AJP, F4V, VID, TOD, HDMOV, MOV, MQV, M4V, and many, many more. It’s also capable of recovering and restoring image, video, and audio files directly from a range of cameras, including DSLR, Mirrorless, Action, VR, and Drone Cameras. Additionally, Stellar Photo Recovery supports all 4K, 8K, and 360 cameras.

Features also include memory card recovery, which enables users to retrieve files from damaged, corrupt, or inaccessible memory cards, SD cards (including mini, micro, SDHC and SDXC), memory sticks, compact flash, CF cards, CFast, smartmedia, multimedia cards, XQD memory cards, eXtreme (XD) picture cards, Eye-Fi WiFi SD cards, P2 cards, and all other flash cards. The software also has the ability to retrieve lost videos, photos and audio files from BitLocker encrypted drives, volumes, or partitions; and a comprehensive deep scanning capability that enables users to search for lost multimedia files on the basis of file signature.

A demo is available at www.stellarinfo.com/photo-recovery-software.php. Registration is US$39.99 for the Standard Package and $49.99 for the Professional Package costs $49.99, which enables users to repair corrupt photos and extract thumbnails of severely corrupt photos on top of the standard photo recovery features. A Premium version of the software is also available for $69.99 that, in addition to the features in the Professional Package, enables users to repair corrupt videos, repair multiple corrupt videos at one time, and supports multiple formats. Each package option includes free tech support for one year from the date of installation.

