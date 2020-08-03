Hyperice, a recovery and performance technology brand and makers of percussion, vibration and thermal technology, has launched HyperSmart technology, powering a new Hyperice App.

Developed in collaboration with the Hyperice Human Performance Advisors, and leveraging physiological data from Apple Health and Strava, HyperSmart is the brains of the new data-driven Hyperice App and ecosystem. Now, customers have access to guided warmup, recovery, and body maintenance routines from world-class athletes and wellness thought leaders via the new Hyperice App and Bluetooth-enabled Hypervolt and Hypervolt Plus models, says CEO Jim Huether.

The Hyperice App is designed to provide all Hyperice device owners with an interactive education on how to get the most out of their devices, optimize their warmup and recovery experiences, feel their best, and meet their fitness goals, he adds. Customized, curated content guides users through instructional video percussion, vibration, and thermal routines, and explains the philosophy behind Hyperice’s technology. The App also provides exclusive content from the world’s best trainers, experts, and athletes such as Naomi Osaka and Juju Smith-Schuster, as they take users through their favorite routines and share personal tips.

The new Bluetooth-enabled Hypervolt and Hypervolt Plus models offer frictionless connection to the app, and will automatically change settings, speeding up and slowing down the device via HyperSmart as the user follows the guided percussion routines. The new Hypervolt (Bluetooth) retails for US$349, and the Hypervolt Plus (Bluetooth) for $399, and are now available for purchase on Hyperice.com. Existing customers will be able to follow guided routines on the App, beginning with Hypervolt and Hypervolt Plus, and eventually throughout the entire Hyperice product suite.

Like this: Like Loading...