WaterField Designs has introduced the versatile Outbound Canvas Tote, a durable yet lightweight and comfortable carryall.
Handcrafted in San Francisco from US-manufactured waxed canvas and full-grain leather accents, its clean, unfettered design blends into professional work environments and makes for a standout handsome bag for social-distancing picnics, camping, or the farmer’s market.
“We aimed to create a good-looking bag our customers could use multiple ways as they establish new routines during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “The Outbound Tote is my new go-to. I take it on (safely distanced) beach picnics and use it to pack my groceries. For work, I keep my laptop inside our Dash Sleeve, my various cords etc. in a Gear Pouch, and I still have room to toss in workout clothes, lunch, snacks, my water bottle… It’s incredibly durable, elegantly understated, and just so damn practical.”
Tote features include:
- 15.oz rugged waxed canvas maintains a smooth surface resistant to snagging or tearing, while remaining lightweight.
- Interior seams are double-folded, stitched, and then top-stitched again so they stay strong, lie flat, and resist snags.
- A full-grain, vegetable-tanned, leather stabilizer, secured with metal rivets in the bag’s interior, lends the bag structure. It evenly distributes the interior weight, making the Tote feel lighter, and prevents sagging.
- Eleven-inch, leather-lined drop handles are ideally sized to keep the Tote clear from the ground when carried by hand and long enough to carry comfortably over one shoulder.
- The choice of four colorways with complimentary full-grain leather accents allows individuals to match their individual style. Both materials age beautifully.
- To help resist the elements, the forest-green, brown, and navy colors are waxed with original Martexin™ wax, and the natural-colored canvas is embedded with water repellent.
- Two easy-access, open-topped pockets are elevated from the bottom to keep small items separated from bulkier items inside the main compartment.
- Two sizes are available: the large for longer excursions, like work-to-gym days, road trips, or camping, and the medium for shorter outings, like picnics or grocery shopping.
- Deeply committed to quality craftsmanship, WaterField handmakes all its bags and cases in its San Francisco sewing studio.
To keep laptops safe within the Outbound Tote when used as a work bag, WaterField offers a variety of laptop sleeves — the MacBook SleeveCase, the Dash Sleeve, the Maxwell Sleeve, and the Vero Leather Sleeve — as well as sleeves for iPads and other tablets. WaterField’s collection of gadget-specific and accessory cases, organize electronic accessories within the Tote.
Availability and pricing
The Outbound Canvas Tote
Price: Medium — $99. Large — $129.
Colors: navy or natural with cognac-colored full-grain leather accents; brown or forest green with chocolate-colored full-grain leather accents.
Materials: 15 oz. rugged yet lightweight, water-resistant waxed canvas; full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather; metal rivets. (The “natural” color choice is canvas with an embedded water repellent vs. wax.)
Dimensions and weight: Medium: 14.75 x 13 x 5 inches; 1.5 lbs. Large 16.5 x 15 x 8.5 inches; 2 lbs.
The Outbound Tote is available for pre-order now. Shipping begins July 31.