WaterField Designs has introduced the versatile Outbound Canvas Tote, a durable yet lightweight and comfortable carryall.

Handcrafted in San Francisco from US-manufactured waxed canvas and full-grain leather accents, its clean, unfettered design blends into professional work environments and makes for a standout handsome bag for social-distancing picnics, camping, or the farmer’s market.

“We aimed to create a good-looking bag our customers could use multiple ways as they establish new routines during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “The Outbound Tote is my new go-to. I take it on (safely distanced) beach picnics and use it to pack my groceries. For work, I keep my laptop inside our Dash Sleeve, my various cords etc. in a Gear Pouch, and I still have room to toss in workout clothes, lunch, snacks, my water bottle… It’s incredibly durable, elegantly understated, and just so damn practical.”

Tote features include:

15.oz rugged waxed canvas maintains a smooth surface resistant to snagging or tearing, while remaining lightweight.

Interior seams are double-folded, stitched, and then top-stitched again so they stay strong, lie flat, and resist snags.

A full-grain, vegetable-tanned, leather stabilizer, secured with metal rivets in the bag’s interior, lends the bag structure. It evenly distributes the interior weight, making the Tote feel lighter, and prevents sagging.

Eleven-inch, leather-lined drop handles are ideally sized to keep the Tote clear from the ground when carried by hand and long enough to carry comfortably over one shoulder.

The choice of four colorways with complimentary full-grain leather accents allows individuals to match their individual style. Both materials age beautifully.

To help resist the elements, the forest-green, brown, and navy colors are waxed with original Martexin™ wax, and the natural-colored canvas is embedded with water repellent.

Two easy-access, open-topped pockets are elevated from the bottom to keep small items separated from bulkier items inside the main compartment.

Two sizes are available: the large for longer excursions, like work-to-gym days, road trips, or camping, and the medium for shorter outings, like picnics or grocery shopping.

Deeply committed to quality craftsmanship, WaterField handmakes all its bags and cases in its San Francisco sewing studio.

To keep laptops safe within the Outbound Tote when used as a work bag, WaterField offers a variety of laptop sleeves — the MacBook SleeveCase, the Dash Sleeve, the Maxwell Sleeve, and the Vero Leather Sleeve — as well as sleeves for iPads and other tablets. WaterField’s collection of gadget-specific and accessory cases, organize electronic accessories within the Tote.

Availability and pricing

The Outbound Canvas Tote

Price: Medium — $99. Large — $129.

Colors: navy or natural with cognac-colored full-grain leather accents; brown or forest green with chocolate-colored full-grain leather accents.

Materials: 15 oz. rugged yet lightweight, water-resistant waxed canvas; full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather; metal rivets. (The “natural” color choice is canvas with an embedded water repellent vs. wax.)

Dimensions and weight: Medium: 14.75 x 13 x 5 inches; 1.5 lbs. Large 16.5 x 15 x 8.5 inches; 2 lbs.

The Outbound Tote is available for pre-order now. Shipping begins July 31.

