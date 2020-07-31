Strategy Analytics predicts a strong recovery for the global AR/VR markets in 2021 after COVID-19 driven contraction in 2020. Key findings from the research group include:

Total XR shipments (the combined VR Headset Forecast and Dedicated AR Headset Forecast) will increase 6 fold through 2025.

Total XR shipments (the combined VR Headset Forecast and Dedicated AR Headset Forecast) will increase 6 fold through 2025. XR hardware revenues will surpass $28B annually in 2025.

XR hardware revenues will surpass $28B annually in 2025. Samsung and start-up Nreal and other vendors will commercialize lightweight, consumer friendly AR headsets to drive strong growth in from the mid and low tier once these smartphone tethered devices reach the market.

Samsung and start-up Nreal and other vendors will commercialize lightweight, consumer friendly AR headsets to drive strong growth in from the mid and low tier once these smartphone tethered devices reach the market. At the lower end of the market, we anticipate 2021-22 seeing a slight comeback of smartphone-tethered VR headsets as a result of 5G launches by mobile operators.

At the lower end of the market, we anticipate 2021-22 seeing a slight comeback of smartphone-tethered VR headsets as a result of 5G launches by mobile operators. Although we have increased our overall forecast for VR headsets, we have decreased slightly our anticipated shipments of console-tethered VR as a result of Microsoft’s decision not to support VR in the next generation Xbox.

“We expect that the launch of smartphone-tethered AR headsets, such as those from Nreal and Samsung seen at CES at the start of the year to ramp up in late 2020/early 2021,” David MacQueen, director of the Virtual and Augmented Reality service at Strategy Analytics, said. “We have raised our longer term forecast for XR hardware as a result of new work and life patterns in the ‘new normal.’ Work at home, training, education, and collaboration will all benefit from AR/VR.”

Like this: Like Loading...