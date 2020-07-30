L-com has launched a new series of IP68-rated connectors, adapters and couplers to address high-speed voice, video and data networking applications in areas where extreme environmental conditions are present.

L-com says its new IP68-rated fiber interconnects were designed to stand up to extreme environments while providing high throughput network connectivity. The new line of ruggedized IP68 fiber connectors include multimode and single-mode MPO 12 and 24 connectors with various size crimp options, and IP68-rated SC fiber connectors that support multimode and single-mode applications.

In addition to the new IP68 connector series, L-com also offers a selection of IP68 adapters, couplers and dust caps that mate with the new connectors. Options include bulkhead as well as inline-style adapters and couplers. L-com’s new IP68-rated connectors, adapters, couplers and dust caps are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.

