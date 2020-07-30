Avast, which specializes in digital security and privacy products, has launched Avast Business Small Office Protection, a solution for small businesses that provides cyber protection for securing up to 10 business devices.

Features for Mac and PC devices include:

Ransomware Shield: Prevents ransomware and other malicious software from harming files in protected folders

Ransomware Shield: Prevents ransomware and other malicious software from harming files in protected folders

Email Shield: Continuously checks incoming and outgoing emails to ensure they are malware-free

Data Shredder: Permanently deletes confidential files that contain financial or customer data that don't need to be recovered

Remote Access Shield (Available on Windows only): Blocks unwanted remote connections to prevent Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) exploits, which often are abused for ransomware attacks, and brute-force attacks

Features for Android and iOS operating software include:

Wi-Fi Security: Checks the security of any Wi-Fi network, public or private, before connecting

Wi-Fi Security: Checks the security of any Wi-Fi network, public or private, before connecting

Password Leak: Monitors unlimited email addresses for password leaks

Virtual Private Network (VPN): Lets the user privately browse the web

Avast Business Small Office Protection is currently available in English-speaking markets for US$139.99 per year (10 devices covered). The product is compatible with Mac, Windows, iPhone, and Android devices. For more information go to https://www.avast.com/business/products/small-office-protection.

