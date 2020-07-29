Osmo, an educational STEAM brand, has debuted a Coding Starter Kit that combines three coding bestsellers and features new hardware.

In a new OnePoll-conducted survey of 2000 U.S. parents of school-aged children, over 80% believe in future-proofing kids with necessary skills to ensure career success; 75% believe coding will be a required job skill; and 79% want their child to start learning coding at a very young age. Also, 71% think coding should be mandatory in elementary education.

To get kids engaged with STEAM learning at home, Osmo creates hands-on games that make coding accessible, fun, and engaging for kids ages 5-10, and teach them basic concepts of coding “block by block” at an age-appropriate pace, says Osmo CEO Pramod Sharma.

In the US$99 Coding Starter Kit — which combines Coding Awbie, Coding Jam and Coding Duo (no longer sold separately) — children ages 5-10 learn basic coding concepts including problem solving, computational thinking, and coding fundamentals, in addition to more complex concepts, such as sequencing, looping, logic thinking, and pair programming.

Osmo has also introduced two other kits featuring digital games: Genius Starter Kit + Family Game Night ($139.99; kids 6 to 10); and Little Genius Starter Kit + Early Math Adventure ($119.99; kids 3 to 5). All kits are available for iPad and Fire devices at playosmo.com and Amazon.com.

