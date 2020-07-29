e-gree, a new app that allows anyone to build their own contracts with their own terms, has launched globally today on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Whether users want to protect their ideas, their businesses and their privacy or just want to make sure the slacker in their fantasy league pays their dues, e-gree provides solutions that are easy to use and understand, according to Araz Mamet, co-founder of e-gree.

At its heart, e-gree is about making, accepting, or declining e-greements. Within the app, there are 12 different types of e-greements. e-gree is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The first five e-greements are free; each next e-greement is US$0.99 and an annual subscription is $9.99.

