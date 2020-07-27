Apple TV+ was honored today by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences with two Daytime Emmy Awards, and became the first streaming service to win a Daytime Emmy in its first year of eligibility at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys. Apple’s streaming service earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for:

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Programming for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Single Camera Editing for “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10”

Since its global launch in November 2019, Apple TV+ has landed a total of 25 awards wins and accolades, and 71 awards nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup at the Critics Choice Awards; three Golden Globe Award nominations for “The Morning Show,” which were earned just shortly after the series premiered; a Peabody Award for comedy series “Dickinson”; an NAACP Image Award for the series “Truth Be Told”; and a Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award for the film “The Elephant Queen.”

Hailing from Sesame Workshop, “Ghostwriter” is a re-imagining of the 1992 classic that also helps build reading comprehension and vocabulary skills, and expands kids’ understanding of creative writing. In addition to the series’ historic Daytime Emmy nominations and win, the series has earned a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award, as well as recognition from Common Sense Media, who call the series a “great pick for grade schoolers and their parents” and note that it is “well written” and “so much fun to watch.”

“Ghostwriter” has a multicultural cast that allows for a broad audience of children (ages 6 to 11) to see themselves in the characters. The show’s curriculum aims to increase reading comprehension and fundamentals, vocabulary and writing, and encourages kids to derive fun from all kinds of literature. Academy Award-winning and DGA-nominated Luke Matheny is the writer and director of the series.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10” tries to solve the great mystery: Was Snoopy a top-secret astronaut? Starring Jeff Goldblum as a self-published NASA historian and Ron Howard as himself, “Peanuts in Space” takes an affectionate, lighthearted look at NASA and Charles M. Schulz’s beloved Peanuts characters.

