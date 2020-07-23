Apple’s news site offers an article on “Future forward: The 40-year mission of an Apple Distinguished Educator.”

Dr. Carl Owens has been teaching his students how to harness the power of technology for 40 years, including more than half as an Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE). This year, the ADE program, which recognizes and nurtures educators who are using Apple technology to transform learning, celebrates its 25th anniversary. Owens is one of more than 3,000 educators from 45 countries who have been part of the program during that 25-year history. Read Apple’s article for details

