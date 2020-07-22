L-com, a manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has launched a new line of USB 3.0 right-angle type-C assemblies designed for data storage and acquisition, test and measurement, video transfer or cameras, portable data storage, and gaming hardware and interfaces.

L-com’s newest USB 3.0 assemblies feature an angled, 90°, type-C male connector on one end, and either a straight, type-A male or 90°, right-angle, type-A male plug on the other end. Since USB type-C has no set orientation, these new angled C cables can serve as both left and right or up and down angles. This eliminates the need for separate cables for each version angle as you can simply flip the cable from left to right or up to down.

These assemblies are USB 3.0-compliant and feature 30-micro-inch gold-plated contacts that provide a reliable connection with repeated mating cycles. These cable assemblies are constructed with molded back shells for durability and increased strength at cable entry point for solving difficult connection problems in tight spaces. Plus, UL-style 2725 PVC jackets with 26 AWG power conductors deliver excellent power transfer capability, according to Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager. L-com’s new USB 3.0 right-angle type-C cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

