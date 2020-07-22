Apple has posted an article on its News site in which “Apple, creatives, and disability rights activists reflect on 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act.”

“Accessible technology should be very clear,” says Dean Hudson, accessibility technical evangelist at Apple, who is part of the original team behind VoiceOver, the screen reader that enables people who are blind and low vision to navigate iPhone and Mac. “There really should not be any layer between the things I can do on my iPhone and the things someone who doesn’t have a disability can do.”

To honor the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), disability rights activists and artists, along with Hudson, share their thoughts on how far the law has come, the technologies they use, and how much more society still needs to do. Read Apple’s article for their personal stories.

