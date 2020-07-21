Zevrix Solutions has announced that Output Factory for Adobe InDesign is available on sale at 50% off until July 31.

The tool is designed to solve the problem of time consuming manual output from InDesign through automation of printing, exporting, preflighting and other repetitive tasks. It allows users to “replace inefficient, boring and tedious operations with one-click processing, which eliminates significant monetary and time losses that companies incur every month.”

The discount offer lets users save US$85 on each new license of Output Factory and $42 on upgrades from earlier versions of the software. Orders can be placed directly on the Zevrix website without applying additional discount coupons. Output Factory requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and InDesign CS5-2020.

