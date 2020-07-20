Shnap, a new, free visual search tool created by the team behind fashion search engine the urge, has announced its international launch. Available on iOS, Android and Chrome browser extension, Shnap lets you take a photo of and instantly shop any product that you see to find and compare what you’re looking for in seconds.

Shnap lets you snap a pic and “shop it” instantly, so you no longer need to guess the brand, style or retailer. Shnap searches a variety of stores to find which store is selling it at the best price. It uses AI-powered image recognition technology to identify styles, patterns, colors and other product characteristics to find visually similar products and rank results based on a relative score. It will also locate similar styles available for sale from retailers around the world.

Unlike Google or Pinterest where there is no level of product curation, all stores on Shnap go through a thorough review to ensure they sell only legitimate and branded products, according to Cayley Ostrin, co-founder of Shnap. The tool aggregates the world’s best stores, making use of an in-house web crawling engine as well as data feeds via affiliate networks, she adds.

