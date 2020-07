iMobie has released AnyFix – iOS System Recovery to fix various system issues for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch/Apple TV devices. It also works to solve issues like iTunes errors, recovery mode issues, etc.

“Since the iOS repair was added on our PhoneRescue, it helped 100,000+ users to fix system issues. However, users’ demand has dramatically increased and they hope more Apple issues can be settled in 1 place,” says Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. “Regarding this, we’ve enhanced the repair feature and developed innovative functions to cover more Apple issues. Thus, AnyFix was born. We hope make it a comprehensive solution to help all people get out of any Apple and iTunes issues.”

A free demo of AnyFix is available for download. Registration starts at $45.99/month for one iOS/iPadOS/tvOS device and one Mac.

