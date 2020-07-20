CdASETiFY has launched its “Cases for a Cause” series. The debut collection offers three independent lifestyle brands to feature original artwork on CASETiFY’s signature cases, compatible with iPhones, AirPods and AirPods Pro. Upon release, 100% of the collection proceeds will be donated to the American Civil Liberties Union, (ACLU).

Among the artist collective, accessories will explore technology-inspired themes, in addition to graphics from Midnight Studios, Sundae School, and Prix. Starting today, cases will be available to shop online, shipping worldwide, and retailing for US$35-$55.

Cases for a Cause will join CASETiFY’s Co-Lab program, as a partnership between creatives and the brand’s global platform. For more information on the collection, its partners, and its mission, go to www.CASETiFY.com/cases-for-a-cause.

