Feral Interactive have today announced that Total War: WARHAMMER II, the sequel to Creative Assembly’s multi award-winning Total War: WARHAMMER, is now available to purchase on the Mac App Store for US$44.99. It comes with free DLC packs already installed, including:

Mortal Empires, challenging players to conquer both the Old World of WARHAMMER I and the New World of WARHAMMER II in an epic campaign that spans the maps of both games*.

Seven more playable Legendary Lords, available to lead new factions for Bretonnia, the High Elves, the Dark Elves and the Lizardmen.

The Laboratory, an extensively customisable battle mode that allows players to make drastic changes to the makeup of traditional Total War battlefields.

Further DLC packs are available via in-app purchase.

