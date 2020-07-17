Feral Interactive have today announced that Total War: WARHAMMER II, the sequel to Creative Assembly’s multi award-winning Total War: WARHAMMER, is now available to purchase on the Mac App Store for US$44.99. It comes with free DLC packs already installed, including:
- Mortal Empires, challenging players to conquer both the Old World of WARHAMMER I and the New World of WARHAMMER II in an epic campaign that spans the maps of both games*.
- Seven more playable Legendary Lords, available to lead new factions for Bretonnia, the High Elves, the Dark Elves and the Lizardmen.
- The Laboratory, an extensively customisable battle mode that allows players to make drastic changes to the makeup of traditional Total War battlefields.
Further DLC packs are available via in-app purchase.