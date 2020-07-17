OWC has announced the availability of the US$149 OWC Thunderbolt 3 10G Ethernet Adapter so you can transfer a 50GB file in under a minute, perform video editing, and live stream gaming sessions.

With it, you can access 10GBASE-T 10Gb Ethernet networks or Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices to transfer large multimedia files at over 900MB/s real-world speed. The OWC Adapter is also backwards compatible with other Ethernet standards including 5GBASE-T, 2.5GBASE-T, 1000BASE-T, and 100BASE-Tx.

The Wake-on-LAN support can wake a “sleeping” Mac or Windows for remote system management, program use, and stored file access. Instead of having an “always on” system wasting energy and your hard-earned money, you can keep a work or home computer in a low power state of readiness that’s accessible anytime, anywhere, according to the folks at OWC.

