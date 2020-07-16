The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 1.7, codenamed Sequoia, an update to its Mac image editor.

The update adds the ability to type text on paths and shapes, makes it possible to freely rotate the canvas to any angle, includes a friendly new welcome screen, and improves ML Super Resolution. It also has various improvements and fixes.

Pixelmator Pro 1.7 Sequoia is available today from the Mac App Store. It’s free for existing users and US$39.99 for new customers. An upgrade discount is also available to owners of the original Pixelmator through the Pixelmator Pro Upgrade Bundle, also available from the Mac App Store. Pixelmator Pro requires macOS High Sierra or later and a Metal-compatible graphics card.

