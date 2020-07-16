A new smartphone hiring app fast-tracks the hiring process to help struggling business owners and the more than 40 million workers who have lost their job amid the Covid-19 crisis.

1aJob? (pronounced “Wanna Job?”) — available at the Apple App Store — offers a free way for employers to staff up with full and part-time employees, as well as short-term gig workers, without wading through endless resumes, according to Sunny Patel, the cyber security specialist who created the app. He adds that it offers a safe and secure way to hire workers in the age of social distancing, facilitating the entire process virtually —including unique embedded video interviewing—without ever leaving the app.

Employers can create an unlimited number of free job posts. Once they have identified the right hire, they can immediately make an offer on 1aJob?. Additionally, 1aJob? Doesn’t ask anyone for their payment information. And for job seekers, the app eliminates the process of filling out online applications and updating resumes. Instead, they complete a one-time profile.

