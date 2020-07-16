L-com, a manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has released a new series of USB 3.0 cable assemblies with ferrite beads.

According to Product Manager Dustin Guttadauro ferrite beads prevent interference from a connected device or to a connected device and help to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI) from either being radiated by a cable or being received by a cable.

L-com’s new USB 3.0 compliant cables with ferrites consists of six new cable families that are all in stock and available for same-day shipping. The U3A00084, 85 and 86-series cables feature low-smoke zero-halogen (LSZH) cable jackets for use in enclosed spaces and 30/24AWG cable.

The U3A00073 and U3A00074-series cables feature blue, PVC cable jackets and 28/26/22AWG cable. The U3A00090 cables feature a molded female Type-A jack on one end of the assembly and a standard Type-A male connector on the other end along with 28/26/22AWG cable and LSZH cable jackets.

