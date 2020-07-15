Apple has released iOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6, tvOS 13.5, and watchOS 6.2.9.

iOS 13.6 and iPadOS 13.6 add support for digital car keys, introduces audio stores in Apple News+, and contents a new symptoms category in the Health app. They also include bug fixes and improvements.

To download iOS 13.6 or iPadOS 13.6 on your iPhone, or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released an iOS 12.4.8 update for older devices that can’t run iOS 13.x.

tvOS 13.6 is for fourth and fifth generations of the Apple TV set-top box. As best as I can tell, it features stability and performance tweaks.

It can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 13.6 automatically.

watchOS 6.2.8 adds support for digital car keys for ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5. The ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later is now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa. Also, irregular heart rhythm notifications are now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa.

watchOS 6.2.8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update and following the instructions. To install the update, the ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50% battery charge, must be placed on a charger, and in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌ to which it’s paired.

