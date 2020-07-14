OWC has announced that their US$119 Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock is available to order now and will begin shipping the week of July 27. Smartphone-sized with no AC adapter needed, the mini Dock is the ultimate tool for on-the-go and desktop use.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock offers fast data transfers, dual 4K display support, and small device charging power creating a hub of powerful connections. Built by the world’s largest producer of Thunderbolt devices, OWC follows the highest standards in engineering and manufacturing, so you can use the Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock with full confidence in its compatibility and precision performance.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock effectively utilizes your computer’s Thunderbolt 3 40Gb/s capability to provide support for two displays up to 4096 x 2160 4K @ 60Hz without impacting performance. Transform your notebook’s single display into a three-screen viewing space or instantly support two displays on your desktop and increase work productivity with extended or mirrored modes. Experience crystal-clear, vibrant 4K video and high-fidelity audio in gaming and uncompressed video streaming of high action sports and movies. Whatever your display desire, the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock helps you see what you’ve been missing.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock offers a Gigabit Ethernet port for a faster and more reliable Internet connection. Users will relish a speedy server connection, uninterrupted downloads, and reliable file transfers while saying goodbye to aggravating, low-quality public Wi-Fi connections.

The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock is small enough to fit easily on a desktop or pop into a gear bag for remote use. The lightweight, bus-powered aluminum housing sports a 7.2-inch tethered Thunderbolt 3 cable so there is nothing to lose or forget. And with HDMI and USB support, no agonizing over which device to disconnect from a port-limited machine…the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock truly lets you work at your best, anywhere.

OWC Dock Ejector software safely disconnects drives connected to the OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock in a single click. Designed by OWC hardware and software engineers, Dock Ejector ensures all data is written before disconnection, saving time and protecting against data loss. Use it to move quickly between workstations and get the most out of your OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock.

