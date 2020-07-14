Afterpay, which specializes in “Buy Now, Pay Later,” has announced that its customers can now use Apple Pay to make purchases through Afterpay in physical retail stores and online.

Customers can initiate a purchase by tapping the “card” icon in the Afterpay app, which activates the Afterpay card in the Apple Wallet. Similar to using Afterpay online, customers in the U.S. will be able to pay for their in-store purchases in four installment payments, without the need to take out a traditional loan or pay upfront fees or interest. The service is completely free for consumers who pay on time.

Forever21, Fresh, Skechers and Solstice Sunglasses are among some of the first stores to offer this solution this year. By using Apple Pay with existing payment terminals, there are no merchant integration costs associated with accepting Afterpay. Customers in Australia will be able to use Apple Pay to make retail store purchases via the Afterpay app in the coming months, according to Nick Molnar, Afterpay’s co-founder and U.S. CEO.

