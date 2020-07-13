Stellar — which specializes in data recovery, data erasure, and data migration solutions — has introduced a free version of its data recovery software that enables users to recover up to 1GB of data on both macOS and Windows.

The tool recovers lost, corrupted, or deleted documents, email data files, photos, videos and more. It sports an interface that enables users to recover data in three steps, according to Stellar CEO Sunil Chandma. Additional features include the ability to restore files from damaged or corrupt volumes, the ability to retrieve any type of data, from PowerPoint presentations to digital images, the ability to retrieve data from BitLocker Encrypted Drives, and the ability to recover data from formatted, removable media like external drives and USB sticks.

Users can recover up to 1GB of data for free or upgrade to the Standard package for unlimited recovery for US$49.99. Users can also upgrade to the Professional package for $79.99 for additional features such as recovering files from lost partitions, unbootable system recovery support, optical media recovery and more. For more information, to compare versions of data recovery software, or to try the Stellar Free Data Recovery software, click here.

