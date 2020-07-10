AppTek has announced two new speech technology applications designed for consumers — AppTek Speech Translate and AppTek Speech Transcribe. They’re available through the Apple App Store for free for a limited time.

With both AppTek Speech Translate and AppTek Speech Transcribe, users can communicate in real-time with others through a variety of languages, including Arabic, Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese Mandarin, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Pashto, Persian Russian, Spanish or Turkish. Using AppTek’s unmatched AI technology, users of both apps can also access a variety of dialects, including twelve Arabic, two French, three Spanish, five English, two Swiss German, and two Portuguese dialects.

AppTek Speech Translate is a two-way speech communication application that offers conversational real-time streaming speech-to-speech translation using the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning for Neural Machine Translation, Automatic Speech Recognition and Text-to-Speech technologies. AppTek Speech Transcribe is designed to simplify the transcription experience for consumers while providing superior accuracy. With the app, users have a fast, easy, and reliable way to transcribe voice memos, lectures, meetings, interviews and other spoken audio content into text in real-time across 17 different languages.

Like this: Like Loading...