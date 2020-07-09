Nassau Financial Group has launched Simple Annuity, its inaugural iOS mobile application, to support the sales of its fixed rate annuities.

The company says the app marks a key step in its efforts to redesign the sales and consumer experience for annuities, empowering agents with digital tools to support sales and help consumers take charge of their retirement savings strategy in a direct, tech-forward way. The tool offers quick access to rates as high as 2.75% for a six-year term.

With Simple Annuity, consumers can compare and track rates across different savings products from multiple companies and industries, get savings tips, and take online savings courses all from an iPhone. These tools are all designed to help consumers find solutions to today’s challenges including record low interest rates, record high market volatility and COVID-19’s disruption to the economy.

Simple Annuity also allows consumers to purchase Nassau’s multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA), “Nassau Simple Annuity,” which currently offers a fixed rate over a term of years and at a competitive rate compared to CDs.

