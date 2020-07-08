Apple is expanding its Independent Repair Provider Program with additional options for customers to access repair services. The program enables businesses of all sizes to offer repairs on iPhone using genuine Apple parts.

Following the launch of the program in the U.S. last fall, over 140 independent repair companies have joined with over 700 new U.S. locations now available to customers, and businesses in Europe and Canada can now sign up.

“We are thrilled to expand our independent repair program to more locations across the U.S. and to businesses across Europe and Canada,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible.”

Since the launch of the Independent Repair Provider Program last fall, there are now over 700 Independent Repair Provider locations across the U.S. providing out-of-warranty service for the iPhone. The over 140 new repair businesses participating in the program vary in size and include uBreakiFix, with locations across the U.S.

All of the businesses in the program have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations. To verify that a company participates in the program, visit support.apple.com/repair/verify-repair-provider.

Following a successful U.S. launch, independent repair shops in 32 countries across Europe as well as Canada can now apply for Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Program. There is no cost to join, and the training is free for new businesses.

Businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs to qualify for the program. For information on new participating countries and to join, visit support.apple.com/irp-program.

Apple has also continued to offer more repair options for customers through its growing global network of over 5,000 AASPs that help people with both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products. Last year, the company announced a major expansion of this network by adding every Best Buy store in the US, tripling the number of US AASP locations compared to three years ago. To find a location, visit support.apple.com/repair.

