Anker Innovations has launched the eufyCam 2 Pro, a new security camera under Anker’s eufy Security brand that features 2K resolution and free local video storage. The eufyCam 2 Pro is available exclusively at Best Buy and on BestBuy.com starting at US$149.99 for a single camera.

The folks at Anker say the eufyCam 2 Pro features a big improvement in image quality, pumping its resolution to 2K for a crisp and sharp image on all video recordings. It’ compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

The eufyCam 2 Pro carries over key features from previous iterations of the eufyCam, including the signature 365-day battery life, improved on-device human detection software, and the user-friendly interface that the eufy Security app provides.

