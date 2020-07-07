Logitech has announced the Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac and Logitech MX Keys for Mac, updates to the premium performance Master Series now optimized for Mac and Apple advanced users.

The most popular Logitech performance mouse and keyboard, available in space gray, have been tuned to best complement the Apple ecosystem and help millions of advanced digital creators working on Macs and iPads. Logitech also announced Logitech K380 for Mac Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard with a layout specific for macOS, iOS and iPadOS.

“We want to empower creative Mac users to reach their full potential with our industry-leading mouse and keyboards that enhance every workspace,” said Delphine Donne-Crock, general manager of creativity and productivity at Logitech. “Our newest additions to the Master Series and multi-device Bluetooth keyboard lineup have been re-imagined for advanced content creators who need the best tools for their craft and value Apple aesthetics, alongside increased productivity and performance. With MX Master 3 and MX Keys for Mac, as well as K380 for Mac, we wanted to provide the best possible experience on Mac and iPad.”

The Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac Advanced Wireless Mouse is built to empower your Mac and iPad with Master Series signature features, including next-generation MagSpeed scrolling that silently shifts from precise click-to-click to a hyper-fast mode, a handcrafted comfortable shape, and an optimized thumb area to effortlessly access the large thumbwheel and buttons.

The Darkfield 4000dpi sensor allows you to track virtually any surface, even glass, and hit the right pixel every time while working on detailed Photoshop designs. App-specific profiles optimize workflow for Adobe, Google Chrome, Safari and countless other customization options. The MX Master 3 for Mac rechargeable battery lasts up to 70 days and can be charged while in use.

The Logitech MX Keys for Mac Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard provides users with the best low profile typing experience from Logitech in a true Mac layout. With keys shaped for your fingertips, the keyboard delivers a superior typing experience with great tactile response and features smart backlighting, so when your hands approach the keyboard it adjusts to the ambient lighting conditions to provide bright and sharp characters whenever inspiration hits you. MX Keys for Mac has Mac optimized firmware, is equipped with USB-C to USB-C charging, and allows you to easily move from your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone.

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac and MX Keys for Mac are designed for increased performance. Crafted with creators in mind, the Master Series for Mac provides more speed and precision and has been mastered for Mac. The power of MX is now MacOS optimized and iPadOS compatible, enabling you to seamlessly work across your Apple devices.

The Logitech K380 for Mac Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is a slim, modern keyboard with a layout specific for MacOS, iOS and iPadOS that beautifully integrates with your Apple setup and works seamlessly across your devices – including a MacBook, iPad or iPhone. Users can pair and switch typing between any Apple device with the three Easy-Switch keys, plus dedicated Mac keys on F and A rows for all your favorite shortcuts. This lightweight, space-saving keyboard allows for the comfort and convenience of desktop-style typing wherever you are. The scooped keys provide smooth and ultra-quiet typing, while the minimalist layout keeps your mouse close for better body posture. Its worry-free battery has a two-year lifespan, and includes an on/off button, as well as an auto-sleep, battery saving mode. The K380 for Mac comes in brand new Rose and Off-White colors.

Logitech MX Master 3 for Mac, Logitech MX Keys for Mac and Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac will be available in July at Logitech.com, BesyBuy.com, and Amazon.com in the United States, Canada and other select countries, and will be available globally in August. The suggested retail price for the MX Master 3 for Mac is US$99.99, MX Keys for Mac is $99.99 and K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac is $39.99.

