Vizient, Inc. has teamed up with medical suppliers to provide relief for hospitals from the strains of delivering patient care, monitoring and rehabilitation services brought on by COVID-19.

The new resources and technology offerings address hospitals’ immediate and unique needs but are also designed as sustainable approaches to care delivery and improving patient satisfaction, according to Erik Axter, managing principal for Vizient. Medtronic Care Management Services and Zimmer Biomet are participating in the program.

Medtronic has developed a suite of monitoring solutions that are designed to help clinicians evaluate, monitor, and treat patients from a distance through telemedicine and remote monitoring. The programs assist health care systems in addressing clinical challenges, patient and health care provider safety, and economic concerns in a new care model that is relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, says Mike Coyle, executive vice president and president of the Cardiac and Vascular Group at Medtronic. These collaborative efforts will improve patient outcomes and help avoid unnecessary trips to the hospital and clinic while safeguarding patients and health care providers from unnecessary contact, he adds.

Zimmer Biomet offers mymobility with Apple Watch, a remote care management system that allows physicians to manage the patient’s surgical journey for orthopedic procedures from 45 days ahead of the procedure to 180 days after the procedure. It also enables effective patient recovery and rehabilitation without requiring patients to come back into the hospital or clinic for follow up care.

Vizient is the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the nation and its membership represents $100 billion in annual purchasing volume.

