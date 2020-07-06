EZVIZ, a smart home security brand, has launched its most advanced and highly anticipated outdoor Wi-Fi camera, the C3X.

Thanks to dual-lens camera setup, C3X produces color video in extremely dark environments without turning on the spotlight. As a result, C3X users see authentic details in night time images, such as the color of clothes and cars, which are routinely lost in traditional security cameras.

Utilizing the dual-2 MP camera setup, vivid color imaging is accomplished using two lenses – one lens records the ambient brightness and the other captures color information. The two images are then merged using EZVIZ’s own proprietary algorithm to create an image that is rich in details and realistic color.

Color night vision had previously been achieved by using supplemental spotlights, but thanks to the dual lenses and dual infrared lights to render better color images even in the lowest light conditions, there’s now no need for this. The C3X’s colors are more natural, and the image is more evenly-illuminated.

Powered by embedded AI deep learning algorithms, the C3X camera recognizes moving people and vehicles, and distinguishes those from animals, foliage, or other non-related objects. The camera will push real-time notifications to the user’s phone when vehicles and/or persons cross specific lines that the user drew on the application. No subscription fee is required for this functionality.

The C3X also features a built-in siren and strobe light, and can be programmed to use them upon detecting motion-based events. Users can change the siren to a pre-recorded audio track, saying, for example, “you’ve entered private property” as a warning. The camera’s alert accuracy will continually improve since the EZVIZ team will continue to improve the model and make regular firmware updates available through the EZVIZ App.

Via the EZVIZ app, the C3X allows users to draw particular zones on the EZVIZ App to protect specific areas of property. This allows people, cars, or both to be kept out of the zones. Upon detection of objects of interest, the camera will issue a loud siren and flash the strobe light to drive intruders away, while quickly delivering a notification via the app.

The EZVIZ C3X Dual-Lens Color Night Vision Security Camera is available from Walmart for US$149.9

