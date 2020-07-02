AlertNest the a “neighborhood social app and personalized resource for individuals as they live their lives,” now offers its free COVID-19 widget on all iOS and Android devices. The widget appears automatically and provides the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries for the world, nation, and each of the 3,000 counties in the US, based on locations entered by users.

“The COVID-19 widget has been part of our Web since the pandemic’s outbreak,” says AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta. “Now it’s part of the enhanced experience for our Apple and Android users, too.”

The widget appears automatically on AlertNest’s homepage map. It provides the number of cases, deaths, and recoveries for the world, nation, and each of the 3,000 counties in the U.S. Users simply navigate around the map and the local county info updates in the widget.

“The COVID-19 app is just one of the many free services we provide to visitors and members,” Wanta says. “We’ve recently added e911 service, for example, which provides one-click, discreet, automatic connection to local 911 services if you feel you’re in a threatening situation and require emergency services.”

“Our user experience across all platforms encompasses alerts about neighborhood activities, including virtual events, crime, weather, traffic, COVID-19, other breaking news, and emergency notifications from FEMA, CDC and other organizations,” Wanta says.

Like this: Like Loading...