Everbridge, which specializes in critical event management (CEM), has announced Everbridge Control Center, an off-the-shelf physical security information management (PSIM) software platform.

It’s designed to help organizations return to work by integrating and managing data and analytics from video cameras, thermal cameras, badge access and other building systems, and automating the response to ensure the safety and protection of employees, as well as compliance with social distancing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) policies.

Everbridge recently launched its COVID-19 Shield Return to Work software solution enabling customers to understand their risk landscape, recover their operations and protect their people as employees integrate back to public spaces. Everbridge COVID-19 Shield also offers contact tracing capabilities for organizations to automate their approach to mitigating an individual’s potential exposure to the virus at work.

The introduction of Everbridge Control Center augments the ability for customers to protect their constituents by serving as the connectivity hub for the Return to Work solution, drawing upon 225 pre-existing, out-of-the-box integrations, according to Imad Mouline, chief technology officer at Everbridge.

With Everbridge Control Center, organizations can automate the triggering of alerts – reducing the need for human monitoring – all while preserving privacy. By aggregating and managing the information from physical devices and sensors, Mouiline says that Everbridge Control Center supports businesses and healthcare entities with the ability to:

°Automate the process of temperature checking with thermal cameras in order to evaluate visitors to a building or secure space, and trigger follow-on protocols if the system detects an individual with a high temperature.

° Evaluate building, floor and room capacity thresholds by integrating with badge access functionality, visitor management, calendaring, ticketing and other physical location modalities.

° Monitor temperature, humidity and ventilation according to local and national guidelines by integrating with building management systems.

° Check for room density, physical distancing and PPE compliance through video analytics.

Automation includes the ability to control devices or building systems based on required workflows. If the capacity of a workspace is restricted to 10 people, for example, the 11th person to enter will automatically trigger pre-defined safety protocols and related workflows including real-time communications across multiple modalities such as public address (PA) systems, digital signage, SMS, etc.

