Cisdem has given us ContactsMate 5.20 for Mac. It’s an update of the contact management software that will analyze, report, and fix issues with macOS Contacts.

Version 5.20 adds an option to fix all contacts at a time or fix one by one. It also adds a a hint button on Merge interface and a “Send Email” feature, as well as some performance improvements and bug fixes.

A demo of ContactsMate is available for download. Registration start at $39.99 for an individual lifetime license. The app requires macOS 10.11 or higher.

