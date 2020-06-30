Tenorshare has released 4MeKey, which the company says can help you bypass the iCloud activation lock on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch so you can access a locked device without an Apple ID and password.

iCloud activation lock can protect your Apple device from being illegal used by anyone else. Once locked, you can’t use the device at all. However, the folks at Tenorshare say this isn’t “friendly” for secondhand devices. With 4MeKey, after unlocking, you can log in with a new Apple ID through App Store or iTunes in Settings to download apps over Wi-Fi.

You can download a demo version to check if your phone is compatible. For 1-5 devices, registration is US$49.95. You can get a lifetime license for $69.95. 4MeKey supports Mac only, but a Windows version is supposedly in the work

