Gadget Guard has announced he availability of TechClean, 100% plant-based wipes moistened with a sodium laureth sulfate solution —a soap allowing you to clean any electronic device without causing damage.

Gentry Jensen, Gadget Guard president, says scientists told the New York Times that soap and water “annihilates the coronavirus” by breaking everything down at the molecular level. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say this solution is more effective than hand sanitizers. Soap and water are recommended as the most effective and safe way to clean germs from smartphones.

Unlike alcohol-based cleaners, TechClean complements, rather than degrades factory-installed oleophobic coatings which reduce fingerprints and smudges, he adds. The product is available online or at retailers in 20 count pouches for US$9.99 and 60 count canisters for $19.99.

