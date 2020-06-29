The global wireless mouse market is projected to reach US$1.78 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The research group says it’s anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.7% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025.

Continuous product innovation, technological advancements, and presence of leading companies in the market such as Logitech are the factors expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. What’s more, high compatibility of wireless mouse that provide faster movements than the wired mouse is expected to boost the product demand, says Million Insights.

In 2018, the radio frequency mouse segment accounted for the largest market share owing to improved designs, extended battery life, and product innovations by leading companies such as Microsoft, Anker, and Logitech. Also, rapid development of corporate sector in Asian countries such as India and China is anticipated to further drive the growth over the forecast period.

Bluetooth mouse segment is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% over the forecast period. Extended battery life of this product is the main feature expected to boost the product demand, says Million Insights. Click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on “Wireless Mouse Market” Report 2025.

