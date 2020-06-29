loveit coverit, a mobile phone insurance company, is extending its insurance offerings. Customers can now get coverage for MacBooks, including the Air and Pro versions, as well as Apple Watches, from Series 3 to Series 5.

The insurance service covers MacBooks and Apple watches up to six months old with unlimited claims on repairs and a 12-month warranty on like-for-like replacements. Customers can benefit from theft and accidental damage cover, ensuring peace of mind should the worst happen, says Managing Director Toby Stubbington. Coverage also includes protection against liquid damage, cracked screens and mechanical breakdown, anywhere in the world. Go here to get details on the coverage plans.

