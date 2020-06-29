L-com, a manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, has introduced a new series of IP67- rated, waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies for use in test and measurement, data transfer and harsh environment computing applications.

L-com has recently expanded its off-the-shelf offering of waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies with the addition of four new cable families. L-com’s new waterproof USB cable assemblies are USB 3.0 compliant and feature a waterproof, panel/enclosure mount connector on one end of the assembly. The cables boast threaded couplings and O-ring seals that ensure IP67-rated protection from water and dust.

Two new series of cable assemblies are now available that feature, IP67 metal Type-A female jacks to standard Type-A male plugs as well as panel-mount IP67 Type-B male plugs to standard Type-B male plugs. These assemblies are designed for connecting USB devices to a panel or enclosure.

Additionally, L-com now offers panel-mount, USB 3.0, IP67 couplers with 10-inch wire leads. The U3A00025-10I features an IP67-rated Type-A USB 3.0 jack with 10-inch wire leads and the U3A00027-10I features IP67-rated Type-B USB 3.0 jack with 10-inch wire leads.

L-com’s new waterproof USB 3.0 cable assemblies and are all in stock and available for immediate shipment.

