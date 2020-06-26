VyprVPN has launched version 3.4.0 of VyprVPN. The new edition supports OpenVPN 2.4.

If you’re having trouble logging in, the upgrade also provides alerts to tell you exactly what the problem is. There have also been some minor bug fixes in version 3.4.0.

VyprVPN is a virtual private networking service. It allows you to safely connect to the internet from home, at work, or when you’re on the move. VyprVPN costs US$2.50/month for a two-year plan, $3.75/month for a three year plan, or $12.95/month if you prefer to be billed on a month-to-month basis.

Like this: Like Loading...