Parallels has released Parallels Mac Management 8.5 for Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager (formerly known as Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager or SCCM).

The upgrade adds the ability for enterprises to manage iPad and iPhone mobile devices at no cost until the end of 2020, in addition to the Mac device management features it already brings to Microsoft SCCM. It enables SCCM management and central inventory of all Apple devices—along with Windows devices—through the Microsoft SCCM control panel, eliminating the need for a separate expensive infrastructure and resources to manage Apple devices.

Parallels Mac Management supports mobile device management (MDM) on Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) for improved security, stability and scalability. Administrators can now also deploy the Parallels MDM server and internet-based client management (IBCM) proxy on one host in the demilitarized zone (DMZ) for streamlined efficiency, says Nick Dobrovolskiy, senior vice president of Engineering and Support at Parallels.

Parallels Mac Management for Microsoft SCCM already provided inventory reporting on Mac devices. Now version 8.5 enables IT admins to make iOS mobile devices and macOS devices accountable through user-initiated enrollment. Managers simply send a link to users so they can manually enroll their iOS and macOS devices into Microsoft Endpoint Management with MDM for improved security and productivity, freeing admins from having to manually enroll each mobile device, according to Dobrovolskiy.

Once iOS devices are enrolled, Parallels Mac Management can start collecting device inventory information on a predefined schedule and feed that into SCCM. Admins can use this data to generate reports and create targeted device collections to get a more comprehensive and detailed inventory of the Apple devices in their network.

SCCM managers can now configure settings in advance and then use Parallels Mac Management 8.5 to deploy configuration profiles to a collection of iOS devices in their network. These settings typically include network and security policies, so these profiles can streamline user and device onboarding, as well as enforce security policies and regulatory compliance requirements, says Dobrovolskiy. Managers can configure profiles for iOS mobile devices using the familiar workflow through SCCM that is typically used for Mac computers.

Parallels Mac Management 8.5 Enables Deployment of Configuration Profiles for:

∞†Device passcode policies – These are passcode restrictions that help in locking down Apple mobile devices.

∞†Remote lock-and-wipe – This is handy when a device is stolen or lost and sensitive business data might be compromised. Remote lock-and-wipe can eliminate the risk of a data leak.

∞†Network and WiFi connection policies – This makes it easy for iOS users to connect to the corporate network.

∞†VPN profiles – Similar to network connection profiles, VPN profiles make it easy for users to connect to your VPN and access corporate resources from home.

∞† Device certificates – These are digital certificates used in establishing connections to a network service or WiFi access point in your network.

Uninstall Apps and Volume Purchase Program (VPP) Apps from Mac Devices

Parallels Mac Management 8.5 introduces the ability to uninstall applications, including Volume Purchase Program (VPP) applications, from Mac devices. Dobrovolskiy says his ability improves device compliance management by making it easy to remove previously deployed applications—and even unnecessary or forbidden applications—from corporate Mac devices.

Parallels Mac Management 8.5 is available with pricing starting at US$45 annually per Mac. Its features and details are available online. Customers who purchase Parallels Mac Management in 2020 will enjoy the new additional iPad and iPhone management features for free until the end of 2020. Parallels Mac Management will have an increased price point in 2021, but current and new customers in 2020 maintain their current pricing moving forward.

Additionally, Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition, the simplest and most secure way to provide Windows applications to employees with Mac computers, can be added to Parallels Mac Management.

