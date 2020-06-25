Excel Software has announced ExcelRT 3.0 ,an update of the tool for creating cross-platform, spreadsheet based apps for Mac, Windows and Linux computers.

You can convert a Microsoft Excel workbook or author directly with ExcelRT Builder on Mac or Windows. Enhancements in version 3.0 include integrated HTML technologies, plugins, CSV manipulation, enhanced workbook size, sheet type optimizations, built in CSV Viewer and Text Editor, plus new scripting commands.

An ExcelRT developer subscription costs US$295/year or $25/month. The subscription includes ExcelRT Builder and royalty-free distribution rights of generated applications across all platforms. QuickLicense is a one-time purchase starting at $595.

