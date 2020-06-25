Cisdem AppCrypt for Mac has updated to version 4.8.0, which has lowered CPU usage, optimized the logic of how AppCrypt works, and fixes some bugs.

It’s an app locker and website blocker for Mac. Cisdem AppCrypt can password protect any app on Mac. Users can also use it to block websites on Google Chrome and Safari. Features like Schedule, Blacklist and Whitelist offer great flexibility and customization. The tool can be used for purposes like privacy protection, distraction reduction and parental control.

Cisdem AppCrypt requires macOS 10.10 or higher and costs US $29.99 for a lifetime license. A demo is available for download.

