Bare Bones Software has released Yojimbo 4.5, an update to the information organizer for the Mac.

The upgrade now uses Apple’s iCloud service to sync data among multiple Macs. In addition, it introduces support for Touch ID authentication for access to Yojimbo items within the application, as well as improved support for Dark Mode when running on macOS 10.14 Mojave and later.

Yojimbo 4.5 requires macOS 10.13.6 or later. It has a suggested retail price of US$30 for an individual license or $60 for a family-pack license (for use by up

to five people within a single household). Discounted upgrades are available for any registered customer of Yojimbo 1.0 through 3.0.4 for $20. Customers who purchased Yojimbo 3 in the Mac App Store can purchase an upgrade by clicking here. Multi-user (site) license pricing is also available.

