Mendix, a Siemens business and a specialist in enterprise low-code, today released details and opened registration for Mendix World 2.0, expected to be the world’s largest low-code event this year.

More than 60 sessions, including more than 20 by customers, will cover the gamut of low-code application development topics from strategy to practical, hands-on platform training. Mendix World: Version 2.0 kicks off on Sept. 1 and is free of charge for all attendees.

The historic pandemic of 2020 has required enterprises to dramatically rethink how and where they do business. Empowering a remote workforce and accelerating digitalization of customer interaction are defining the “next normal,” and will be central themes at Mendix World: Version 2.0.

Mendix CEO Derek Roos says no technology is better positioned than low-code application development to address these new imperatives. Attendees will hear first-hand from enterprises that have successfully leveraged low-code to rapidly pivot their operations and reset their strategic technology direction.

Mendix World: Version 2.0 offers the platform overview and nuts-and-bolts skills development that will enable attendees to achieve similar results, at whatever level they approach software development — as a CIO, pro developer, IT leader, or business expert committed to digitalizing enterprise operations. All sessions are open to all attendees.

The conference content supports three broad themes:

° Lead the Way. These sessions will address high-level vision and strategic considerations for putting low-code at the heart of the enterprise digital transformation roadmap.

These sessions will include first-hand accounts from customers about how they created business impact in their enterprises with low-code. These accounts will come from ConocoPhillips, the City of Rotterdam, Continental AG, CNH Industrial, Brigham Young University, Dutch business caterer Hutten, and Siemens Global Business Services.

° Build the Future. Demos, step-by-step sessions, live Q&As, and presentations by Mendix R&D engineers and expert services consultants will cover a broad range of topics for developers, including: data integration; building native mobile apps with React Native; creating outstanding multi-experience customer applications using mobile, chatbots, augmented reality, AI, and more; and exploring Mendix’s “any and every cloud” options.

° A mix of live presentations, interactive workshops, and pre-recorded sessions enable all attendees to create their own customized program. Because the sessions are available on demand, attendees are freed from the usual restrictions of conference tracks. They don’t have to choose one session over another or worry that they won’t get a seat. Instead, they can consume any or all content as they wish.

For more information about Mendix World 2.0, and to register for free attendance, please visit the website.

