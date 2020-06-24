Key Digital, which specializes in digital video and control systems, has released its updated list of Compass Aliance Partners pre-configured drivers, modules, and GUI templates.

With this list of compatible third-party products, programmers and installers enjoy the benefit of instant and seamless integration and reduced programming time, according to COO Masha Lakhter.

Compass Control Pro is Key Digital’s fully integrated control system built from the ground up to use iOS devices to replace traditional control interfaces. The software offers a customizable control system with updates to meet each technological advance. Featuring a newly updated GUI, Compass Control Pro delivers an even more modern interface, and with the option for customized graphics the GUI can be tailored to any desired design theme.

Components from Compass Alliance Partners create a plug-n-play system for on-the-spot integration.

